Transcript for Man dies after getting stuck on top of 290-foot tall smokestack

The matter climbed to 290 foot smokestack in northwest England. Has died emergency crews called to Dixon's chimneys and Carlyle about 350 miles north of London the man climbed to the top of the smokestack and then fell. And he was hanging from his cancer specialist team using a cherry picker to try to reach a man and lower him down. From the chip that.

