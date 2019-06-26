-
Now Playing: Footage shows moment of 2017 London subway blast
-
Now Playing: Elderly man dies after being pushed off Vegas bus
-
Now Playing: Details emerge about murder of American doctor
-
Now Playing: More than 5,000 turtles discovered in luggage at Kuala Lumpur airport
-
Now Playing: Man who pushed 91-year-old onto London train tracks sentenced to life imprisonment
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Trump threatens Iran with 'obliteration'
-
Now Playing: 2 US service members killed in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Here are the 30 countries where same-sex marriage is officially legal
-
Now Playing: US Customs and Border Protection head announces resignation
-
Now Playing: Authorities investigating the fatal shooting of US doctor in Belize
-
Now Playing: Trump: Any attack by Iran on US will be met with 'overwhelming force'
-
Now Playing: Humanitarian crisis at the border escalates amid 'appalling' detention conditions
-
Now Playing: Children at the border being held in 'appalling' conditions
-
Now Playing: Michael Jackson tribute, rocket launch: The World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Iran slams new U.S. sanctions, says road to diplomacy closed
-
Now Playing: 'Call Me They' founder talks working to make non-binary, trans stories visible
-
Now Playing: Wakeboarder masterfully weaves through Bangkok waterways
-
Now Playing: Endangered black rhinos relocated to Rwanda
-
Now Playing: Duchess Kate's brother describes 'crippling' depression
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: American sentenced to 12 years in Vietnam