-
Now Playing: Missing Colorado hiker’s dog found after 8 days
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard rescues stranded hiker
-
Now Playing: Daring cliff rescue in Salt Lake City
-
Now Playing: Texas freeze, Mars projection, Mount Etna Eruption: World in Photos, Feb. 19
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan not returning as working members of royal family
-
Now Playing: Biden administration looks to negotiate Iran nuclear deal
-
Now Playing: NASA: ‘Perseverance’ rover successfully lands on Mars
-
Now Playing: Reporter robbed at gunpoint during broadcast
-
Now Playing: Cold-stunned turtles, Serena’s loss, Mars mission art: World in Photos, Feb. 18
-
Now Playing: William and Kate speak to nursing student on front line of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip hospitalized as ‘precautionary measure’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, February 17, 2021
-
Now Playing: Indian farmers taking a stand
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip hospitalized in London
-
Now Playing: Repairs continue at Notre Dame Cathedral nearly 2 years after fire
-
Now Playing: Koalas released into Australia's wild after rescue
-
Now Playing: Ash Wednesday, children playing and Fashion Week: The World in Photos, Feb. 17
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Prince Philip admitted to hospital
-
Now Playing: Tourists flock to see frozen waterfalls in China