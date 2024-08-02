Masked assailants raid Venezuelan opposition headquarters amid election dispute

ABC News’ Juju Chang speaks with political analyst Liz Rebecca Alarcón about the latest show of violence in Venezuela following the country’s disputed presidential election.

August 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live