Transcript for McDonald’s launches its 1st takeout-only restaurant in London

And today's tech bytes McDonald's does look to make fast food even faster with a new tape got only restaurant then McDonald's to go in London as no chairs tables or cashier's only has touch screens with a stripped down menu but a review by business insider said. The food did not arrive any quicker than normal. Tesla is hoping to boost its solar panel business by allowing home owners to. Rent the rooftop panels for as low as fifty dollars a month installation support and maintenance are free but canceling in removing the panels will cost you 15100 dollars so far the offers only good in six states. And an ancient Japanese temple is helping a robot priest can help raise interest in buddhism -- android's based on the Buddhist deity of mercy critics compared to Frankenstein's monster but other priests believe it could be able one day acquire. Unlimited on west. Those are your tech have a great.

