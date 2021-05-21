Transcript for Meet the 10-year-old refugee-turned-chess master

Today it's all about ten year old Connie I won't name before he had his Bentley fled Nigeria and 2017. Developed an interest in chests and after only one year of learning how to play he won the 2019 New York State chess title for his age group. After that win his chest coach set up a goal fun of me which allowed Tony's family to get out of the homeless shelter and into an apartment. And after now winning all four of his matches at the Fairfield County chess club championship tournament on May first. Connie has become one of the youngest people ever to reach chess master. And I'm so glad that China and join me live now to tell the little bit more about his story time thanks so much for being your first of all. Huge congratulations hat isn't simply one of the youngest chess masters at just ten years old. Look it was wonderful really. Now. I feel it is as much energy. Audience. And I bullying. So yeah. This afternoon and children wonderful leaping into the condemning try to get out still get after it and I don't really. Well you heard. We are so happy right along with Vuitton and what you gravitate. Toward chest and senate seat Saatchi teenage went what did you love about it right up to start. So what started out. I didn't really have. I mean dig out to do so why not. And so how did you well from and a mind as well to something that you loved it's much. No how did you go from something that you figured I get up enough to do I might as well how did you go from that says something that you love this much in this good. And it's just god he didn't do light years do you. I went through that game I did did this did this guy. Yeah higher and that hard work and yeah well would you say is there's secret to becoming a good chess player do you have tips for others. Her. How many hours a day do you spend playing chess. Lou eleven. I used you spent eleven hours every day playing chess yes after school we. Now. So how. Does it feel knowing that all that hard work and all your success up until this point. Not only got you all the obvious actually is that you have but also helped your family to. Get out of a homeless shelter and then put their lives together after coming to this country is refugees. So no I don't say dark very shy and then we'll look and every how could you. And they're very happy that this Aaron Barry great lent and and very proud I'm sure to it now you're not only at chess master but you're also an author at could tell me about your book. Also Lou shoot here yes they looked tired and this is the book. And here. I'll. And Erin is all over. My time in Mexico and cedar lady liberty parents. And then get Cynthia green drew a it calls a good neighbor who are. Parents and kids get ridiculed. This. Boom there are now only should. We insist fiscally. Why. Arrow everyday I really started talents. And better. And and he literally had people tell us start. And the title of the book is my name is Connie and I believe in miracles why did you decide to call it that. I'm NICU I believe in miracles and my name is talking he. A lot of my news time and I believe in miracles because what happened to the numerical. And Sonny what message do you want people out their kids or adults who may be feeling unlucky in life. And our feeling leg they can accomplish their dreams what's what's your message to them today. Is cute and good hard worker could determination. And or lose you learn because when you're. Michigan State to lose when you look at the game. And you next time. And you and so basically you're learning salute and away you lanes for. Also Allen. Also harbored these compounds. Aren't porch drinking and little or Burt. Your read about and finally today and ask you lose your stylist is you're looking extra sharp today. And my mom. Donny big thanks to you from being on the show big thanks to mom and dad for all they've done to help you get to this point. We so appreciate telling your story good luck and we can't wait to have you back time. When your grand master which we know. Thank you time.

