Meghan and Harry's wedding outfits now on display

More
A new exhibit featuring Meghan and Prince Harry's outfits from their wedding day is now open at Windsor Castle in England.
1:05 | 10/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meghan and Harry's wedding outfits now on display
Yeah. A. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58751130,"title":"Meghan and Harry's wedding outfits now on display","duration":"1:05","description":"A new exhibit featuring Meghan and Prince Harry's outfits from their wedding day is now open at Windsor Castle in England.","url":"/International/video/meghan-harrys-wedding-outfits-now-display-58751130","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.