Mexico's World Cup fans' 'massive jumps' may have set off manmade earthquake

More
Super-sensitive earthquake sensors registered seismic activity at two sites in Mexico City that coincided with what proved to be the winning goal by Mexico's star player, Hirving Lazano.
0:36 | 06/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mexico's World Cup fans' 'massive jumps' may have set off manmade earthquake
Big upset when of the World Cup and launched a nationwide party in Mexico as starting with this goal as Mexico beat the defending champs Germany. So many fans in Mexico City were jumping up and down at that time to celebrate. They created what's called an artificial earthquake. Polite seismic activity actually picked up by scientists. And this was during the Mexican National Anthem a woman bless the players is the appeared on the screen. The guy who posted it said he's a 100% convinced my grandma was the reason Mexico one on. Half and they taken all the way not now an sunny granma.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55972736,"title":"Mexico's World Cup fans' 'massive jumps' may have set off manmade earthquake","duration":"0:36","description":"Super-sensitive earthquake sensors registered seismic activity at two sites in Mexico City that coincided with what proved to be the winning goal by Mexico's star player, Hirving Lazano.","url":"/International/video/mexicos-world-cup-celebration-set-off-earthquake-officials-55972736","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.