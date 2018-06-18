Transcript for Mexico's World Cup fans' 'massive jumps' may have set off manmade earthquake

Big upset when of the World Cup and launched a nationwide party in Mexico as starting with this goal as Mexico beat the defending champs Germany. So many fans in Mexico City were jumping up and down at that time to celebrate. They created what's called an artificial earthquake. Polite seismic activity actually picked up by scientists. And this was during the Mexican National Anthem a woman bless the players is the appeared on the screen. The guy who posted it said he's a 100% convinced my grandma was the reason Mexico one on. Half and they taken all the way not now an sunny granma.

