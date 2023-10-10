Mideast analyst describes 'massacre' scene on the ground

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Avi Issacharoff, a Middle East analyst for Ynet who has joined civilian volunteers working in southern Israel as they try to help war victims.

October 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live