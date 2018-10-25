Transcript for Migrant caravan hits close to home

And it if I Digisette a little personal look to a market was talking earlier. You know why. And a kind of struck by a fact of how Honduras is getting such play here you know my I am Hungarian my family is on there aren't. And when I was drying out nobody knew where this country was on the nose here in the United States and now I'm just fascinated that everybody can talk this about this country. And relate off their tongue. It's really fast hitting enemies to see how this small country in Central American bank has become a flash point. For what's going on in this mid term election. And a reminder that so many of our communities our country are in this ABC news all interwoven with find immigrants and immigrant histories. And I think this sometimes that gets lost in the debate and we thank you very much for that poignant note appreciate that. And your reporting.

