Transcript for Mike Pompeo heads to Saudi Arabia

We begin with you details overnight about the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal could show reports indicate the Saudi royal family may be considering a plan to emit responsibility for showed his death. Meanwhile this morning secretary of state Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia amid global concerns about a full blown diplomatic crisis. ABC's Emily Rao is tracking all the developments from Washington good morning M only. Good morning katic and Stephanie it is now they've two weeks as Jamal can show he was last seen alive. And after fierce denials from the saudis and there could be a shift coming the New York Times is now reporting that the royal family is considering saying that all of this was an interrogation gone wrong. This morning secretary of state Mike Pompeo arriving in Saudi Arabia. President trump city's top diplomat to meet with this Saudi royal family about the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal commission. They denied any knowledge job at. Really know made me I don't I don't wanna get at this time but it sounded to me like baby news got a big. Rowe Keller. That denial despite Turkish officials claiming they have proof this saudis interrogated tortured and then murdered can show geek. A Saudi cities in and former royal family insider turned critic. Whose self exiled to the US. A team that Saudi investigators now at the consulate in Istanbul Turkey where fourteen days ago patient he walked through this scene doors are complete paperwork for his upcoming wedding and hasn't been seen since. And now the New York Times reporting this johnnies are considering a plan to blame commissioned es death on an overzealous government agent. I heard this but nobody knows it's a visual reports over his. The room the program record company had. That story line potentially giving the real Stanley L wait out of a growing diplomatic crisis. Now some lawmakers want more action from president trump who has been criticized for his cozy relationship with the Saudi royal family. The president though repeatedly denouncing the idea of canceling a major arms deal with the saudis. Because he says that would only hurt the United States Canada and Stephanie. Emir Al thank you.

