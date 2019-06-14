Transcript for Several military officers in custody after deadly protests in Sudan: Official

We're moving owing to the ongoing crisis in Sudan the ruling military has acknowledged. That security forces committed violations when dispersing protesters. The demonstrations come at two months after the country's we're past repressive leader president Al Bashir. Was ousted in jail but now the people are demanding a transition to civilian rule. And a free election but militias have been attacking the protesters. Violations that left over 100 people dead and over 700 injured according to protest organizers. The US named a special US envoy that was sent out after local doctors affiliated with the protesters. Reported that the militia had raped at least. Seventy people in when we reached out to people on the ground we learned that the Sudanese had been having trouble. Accessing the Internet after mobile data was reportedly cut off but this crisis is receiving international attention. In support through social media and as of yesterday. Almost 101000 people. On instant Graham turned their profiles or opposed to solid blue using the hash tag blue force today and including one from. Carty be in a chorus. We will keep you updated. Oh on these developments very important story there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.