Transcript for 5 million masks distributed in 'toxic' Delhi

Threw over to India where the capital city there there restricting vehicle traffic at distort smog. That's cost the public health emergency we're seeing some dramatic images now Joliet. People really should not adjusters screen it looks easiest foggy. This is the scene there of one of the world's most polluted cities or how long it's this expect it collapsed. Exactly rare you really dangerous. Levels of dangerous particles in the much higher than recommended. In the Indian capital Delhi authorities are very very worried about it they have now launched a cough. Rationing system in order to try and mitigate the that the levels of commission they didn't know how long this is gonna loss but they have been taking a load caused. All of the reds may help the smoke subside but this is a second time they've done this and it was unclear whether ready helped to tackle. Pollution but they off a trying it anyway schools. All clay is a government officials are warning people to stay in villas to not take. And the exercise and people who do violate this Avant caught cat fear it's that they're doing it by way of number plates have caused the sudden I'm the place must not be. On the raids until further notice they'll be fine to stay the fifty dole is that they break.

