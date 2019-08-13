Mischievous elephant calf celebrates World Elephant Day

More
A 2-year-old playful elephant spent World Elephant Day with his mother, who the Taronga Zoo says has quite the patience dealing with her mischievous calf.
0:53 | 08/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mischievous elephant calf celebrates World Elephant Day
In. Yeah yeah. Yeah. I. Oh yeah. I. And new.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"A 2-year-old playful elephant spent World Elephant Day with his mother, who the Taronga Zoo says has quite the patience dealing with her mischievous calf.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64946368","title":"Mischievous elephant calf celebrates World Elephant Day","url":"/International/video/mischievous-elephant-calf-celebrates-world-elephant-day-64946368"}