Moment volcano on small, offshore New Zealand island erupts

More
A tourist in New Zealand captured moments of volcanic eruption on White Island during evacuation.
0:33 | 12/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Moment volcano on small, offshore New Zealand island erupts
We'll. The I. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"A tourist in New Zealand captured moments of volcanic eruption on White Island during evacuation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67591112","title":"Moment volcano on small, offshore New Zealand island erupts","url":"/International/video/moment-volcano-small-offshore-zealand-island-erupts-67591112"}