Moose stomps on carport roof

More
A moose was spotted walking on the roof of a carport in Prince George, British Columbia.
0:19 | 03/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Moose stomps on carport roof
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61527419,"title":"Moose stomps on carport roof","duration":"0:19","description":"A moose was spotted walking on the roof of a carport in Prince George, British Columbia.","url":"/International/video/moose-stomps-carport-roof-61527419","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.