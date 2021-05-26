Mother of Belarusian activist held in detention speaks out

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports on pressure facing Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to release activist Roman Protasevich after his flight was forcibly grounded to detain him.
4:02 | 05/26/21

