Mother of US soldier detained in North Korea says life transformed into 'nightmare'

Claudine Gates told ABC News in an exclusive interview late Wednesday that she doesn't believe her son would have risked his life by escaping across the heavily fortified area.

August 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live