Transcript for Mystery surrounds death of 2 butterfly activists

We turn out of questions surrounding the deaths of two people were links to a famous butterfly sanctuary both men were fighting to protect butterflies. That migrate to Mexico. Their debts are fueling fears that activists are now being targeted. This morning a mystery surrounds the deaths of two men who dedicated their lives to one of nature's biggest phenomenon. The two activists worked at the world famous hill with the L'Oreal reserves in Mexico. We're each winter millions of monarch butterflies migrate to the mountains west of Mexico City sometimes. Toppling thousands of miles to come here. Crews far away as Winnipeg. Canada they weigh less than an aunt's ABC news was given extraordinary access to the reserving 2018. When Nightline reported on the massive decline in the number of migrating butterflies. Down 95%. Since the 1990s. Experts blamed climate change an uptick in hurricanes and also. Illegal logging. Which conservationists have been fighting to stop. Us the first victim American amends the manager of the century was found dead after police say he was beaten and blown down a well. Stanley says he had recently received direct warning him to adopt the campaign against illegal logging. The second victim a tore guide at the reserve with found dead d.s leader at the very top of the sanctuary. No arrests have been reported that authorities have not confirmed whether that debts are connected.

