Netanyahu vows Israel-Hamas war will 'continue until the end'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the country is "deepening the war" in Gaza, vowing to fight "until the end.”

December 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live