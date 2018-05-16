Newly discovered Rembrandt goes on view

More
The painting is the first unknown work by the Dutch master to turn up in 44 years.
0:42 | 05/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Newly discovered Rembrandt goes on view

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55207669,"title":"Newly discovered Rembrandt goes on view","duration":"0:42","description":"The painting is the first unknown work by the Dutch master to turn up in 44 years.","url":"/International/video/newly-discovered-rembrandt-view-55207669","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.