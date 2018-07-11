Transcript for News headlines today: Nov. 7, 2018

Democrats fled the house Republicans hold on Dylan gain seats in this senate. Oh good night for democratic candidates running for governor. You tomorrow. Will be a new day in a man. And there were key gubernatorial wins in Wisconsin Kansas Michigan and Illinois. As well as the much watched state of Florida. Republican Ron dissent this beach Democrat Andrew Gallup poll ever the Georgia governor's race still company air and and I promise you tonight we are gonna make sure that every vote does count. President from this morning tweeting that he's been congratulated and what he calls last night's big victory. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says mr. trump we'll look to work across the aisle. Like Clinton and Obama after they suffered congressional upsets. A Colorado man is now admitting that he killed his family. Chris watts guilty plea means he'll get life in prison but will avoid the death penalty. Boeing is now warning about a potential problem whether it's 737 Max eight jets. Same model that crashed off Indonesia killing 189. People. Company says part of the flight control system could malfunction. And that might send planes and was steep and fast nosedive. And the girl scouts of America are now suing the Boy Scouts after the Boy Scouts drop the word boy and Girl Scouts say they can't use the word scouts arguing that will cause confusion and marginalize the work that the Girl Scouts do. Mean your house did you see here a little bit of winter like Ford has come UA but it all comes behind that system that did that damage not just in Louisiana Tennessee but we got new images Sissy that transformers blowing with that tornado on how. I would move that stormed off and he's gone but now it will invite. The much colder air so quick that comes snell and what they think considerably. Not a snow. In keystone keystone actually opening today at look at those images that gets you so ready for that makes me say and then had this one. From Breckenridge yes it had 171 inches of snow. In less than a month. So they are also an early by the label resorts really happy with them early now. It feels like winter feels like to be ski especially Saturday morning check out some of the US Arctic air pouring over Canada right into the north greatly inflamed. Minneapolis legal and in the teen. In Pittsburgh went on like Birmingham Alabama Alcatel phils up freezing this week. Look at the winter weather advisory that it is not just called us on the periphery they'll come along with some snow that little jet stream it was the air. And it's cold enough and it's now a few inches in most places but I've tops street.

