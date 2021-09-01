Nicaragua zoo welcomes tiger cub

More
The cub, named Nieves, is the first white Bengal tiger born in Nicaragua.
0:39 | 01/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nicaragua zoo welcomes tiger cub
And I. Soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"The cub, named Nieves, is the first white Bengal tiger born in Nicaragua.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75151897","title":"Nicaragua zoo welcomes tiger cub","url":"/International/video/nicaragua-zoo-welcomes-tiger-cub-75151897"}