Transcript for Nicolas Maduro says he fears the people around President Trump

Do you fear president from. Doing it came all. I look inaugural there Agile board room. Jamie. At a preliminary affinia paley Autoruns loom in feudal hold on to my photography local not a month of that all the with him from any kind of mourned the what I am I don't title needle. They came along among people fail when the pain they Lafayette if you make him and people wallow in Evian daily and photographer via. Within one might think it will moment an equal to go to the public to come on the out on a film that a political and economic and duke in overtime and federal area we might empathy and capital and total imminently. You can OK. With the entertainment woman told in the decade if you I'd want to. I'm America possible minister and become just wanted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.