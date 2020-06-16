North Korea 'blows up inter-Korea liaison office,' raising tensions

More
South Korean military releases footage showing smoke coming from inter-Korean liaison office as North Korea reportedly blew up the building.
0:31 | 06/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea 'blows up inter-Korea liaison office,' raising tensions
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"South Korean military releases footage showing smoke coming from inter-Korean liaison office as North Korea reportedly blew up the building.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71273190","title":"North Korea 'blows up inter-Korea liaison office,' raising tensions","url":"/International/video/north-korea-blows-inter-korea-liaison-office-raising-71273190"}