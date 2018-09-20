Transcript for North and South Korean leaders cap 3-day summit with sacred mountain trek

All right let's head over to Korea where we have Jew he child giving us a recap of the third day of the Korea. Foley says South Korean president Wednesday in was just here at the press center says. What would be a winds at an end to hostility and redeem guarantee that's what they want that could be done with the political declaration first. Declaring an end to the Korean War but symbolic declaration. Since North Korea promised to. They dismantled missile engine test site and contact such Chris funding measures from the United States would expedite the denuclearization. Process. Now what North Korea says they will then shut down the young than nuclear facility they mean complete verifiable and irreversible. The president and set up earlier I think it's a fifth detective mountain which can dunk and a central place in Korean mythology is the video coming in from that company. Apparently it was the mood is a longtime dream to clock the problem that mountain one day though he made that dream come true today. He certainly won the hearts of North Korean people as well a very emotional speech last night after the masking calling for both. North and South Korea to work together hand in hand to created new era and a new nation at least Jeff Judy thanks so much.

