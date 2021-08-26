Transcript for A number of US service members killed’ in Kabul airport explosion: Pentagon

This is an ABC news special report. Now reporter David Muir. Good afternoon and we are coming on the air at this hour with breaking news and it's difficult the latest details in the bomb attack outside the airport in Kabul. We have just learned from the Pentagon this is their state and we can confirm that a number of US service members were killed at the Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack. You're looking at the very difficult pictures coming in from this season warned you many of these images are graphic is suspected suicide bomber. Detonating nearly abbey and gate at the airport that's one of the main entrances of the airport. Again the Pentagon just moments ago reporting a member of US service members were killed at the Kabul airport. At area of course passed with Afghan people. Desperate to get out of the country the Pentagon calling this the complex attack just five days before the US deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan. Kabul emergency hospital at this hour telling ABC news it has received about sixty wounded people so far. There was a second explosion that. Additional explosion happened near the air and hotel not far from the airport the US has been warning of potential attack like this. Several days now they were concerned about twice its K. And crisis affiliate there in Afghanistan. A sworn enemy of the Taliban as well. No group has claimed responsibility as of yet the US had been controlling the airport Taliban fighters controlling the perimeter outside the airport. President Biden for much of this day in the situation room at the White House this morning. Now in the oval he had repeatedly said that there was great risk in this mission that this was a dangerous mission. Which is why he continued to say that goal for his administration was that August 31 deadline. A big growing pressure from some leaders around the world some of our allies to extend that deadline the president has maintained the longer the US remains in Kabul. The greater the risk. We have seen at risk play out. It real time I want to bring in our senior foreign correspondent Ian panel and again in for viewers just joining us. As were on the air at this hour the very typical headline from the Pentagon moments ago we can confirm the Pentagon saying a number of US service members were killed. At the Kabul airport and Ian you've been reporting from the ground in Kabul for many days I know you're now in cutter after having flown. From the airport to cutter. And this was precisely what US authorities were so concerned about. Yet David this almost defies words it it's bewildering bewildering it's it's horrifying. It was already. A very distressing scene down at the airport yesterday we were act the FB gates all not very sports where the blast happened. We sole US troops US Marines. British soldiers others State Department officials risking their lives. To go writes up to the front line that's a rescue individuals Wu were in the watchtower right by the outside which you can see. In the backdrop of one of those horrifying videos with the Marines and there was an American passport hold it down Roman crowd. Down in the crowd waving his blue passports the Marines was shouting come to Levy case will go in case you WA and and that's routes if how this operation was being carried out it relied on the bravery. As individuals. Of servicemen and women during to the very front lines going outs grabbing people who are eligible. I'm pulling him putting them into that case. It was a difficult moment there with thousands and thousands of people led knee deep in sewage Schwartzel all crammed cheek by gel that. Anyone who go into that crowd and detonated device. We shall to carry out mass casualty events and that appears to be what we had I mean. We filmed all not very folk arts where the blast took place. We sold Marines stood on lap pool right next to where the blast took place. Talking to people in the crowd trying to reassure them trying to identify those who are eligible from those who worms the president was absolutely rise. This is a difficult and dangerous mission and this is being underlined. The Taliban issued the statements essentially. Also condemning the attack but saying will be Americans were in charge of the permits. I mean that's totally untrue. This bomb blast happened right outside the gates. The owners also relies depends on the Taliban but no controlling the crowds the mole allowing people through from creating this climate. A fear and dread that led to those crowds gathered that in such great numbers in such distress. Already people were fearful for their lives yesterday already people felt. This was their road real Shamu were ready to risk everything just trying get through many clutching papers saying they have the rights come through that being told. But the state department's. And today just go was there's gates we think and that closed what it means for the evacuation mission we don't quite know but it's hard to continue. That process. When everybody involved has been so affected by what's going on let's go to one State Department official whose face several on the ground. Samuel less staff are okay. The ruled just and shall. And in fact in just after we were on the air last night with the broadcast there was the warning. Up from the US state department for Americans in Kabul and in that region to go back home and that was the clearest indication yet. That they were studying and tracking intelligence on the ground that this threat was a very real one and that it was increasingly every hour. That US troops were on the ground there. Now. Yes that's right to me we've heard repeated warnings over the last week go to all the threats and urging people just wait until let cool weights and select contacted. But it cools the political decisions that are made for whatever reason this is and a time for any kind of judgment. But that of course accelerated that sense of panic the sense that time was running out and didn't need to trying get to the apple. We also note that the Taliban as advance across country didn't just take cities. They also into the prisons and those prisons didn't just have Taliban inmates there also are criminals and they also had crisis affiliates in their as well. And of course the Taliban had promised the US in these negotiations. Not only during this administration with the prior administration that they would prevent that country from being any kind of haven for terror. And we have already witnessed terror unfolding in these last 24 hours in 18 I want to ask you one more question and if we could go back to the map showing this location because as you just explain to our viewers. You were actually right there outside the gate in this area reporting from the ground give us an idea of how close that gate actually is to the fare and hotel the scene at that second attack. This is fairly close proximity as if not. Yes us rights so there is a huge sort of twenty. Foot high metal gate that but they were going you'll neck gates and then there is a chain link fence and there was a little cussing in it. And people were going through that cussing right down onto where the sewage canal is so as a turboprop on one side which is the American base side. The Suez Canal and the other side is when most people would gather. That's way looks by the bomb blast took place but everyone is so confined in a small area and as I say whistles soldiers Marines constantly going out only tiny path mean we have to wait just go through the small touching to allow people out some people in refugees soldiers Marines and that's why if an incident took place in that confined area it won't be so devastating of the case and much quieter. But ivy gate was one where the Americans work. The gate near the parent was home when perceived paratroopers will base. In panel stick with this here is we continue to look at these images coming in from Afghanistan and again I just want to let you know at home. But many of them are extremely difficult to watch but this is the reality playing out on the ground up right outside of Kabul airport where. Two attacks have now taken the lives of several people at the scene we are staying away from number security BC news. Out of an abundance of caution there have been some reports out there but this is far too early for us to put a number on this until we hear from the Pentagon ourselves. What we can report at this hour is what I said right off the top but the number of US service members were killed. At the Kabul airport a number of others are being treated for wounds were also told by the Pentagon that a number of Afghans fell victim. To this heinous attack. I want to bring in ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz in and Martha it's impossible to overstate the bravery. Of our US Marines were on the ground US servicemen and women who have been assigned this. Very dangerous task and it's something the president has said was dangerous for many days now it also said. This was his chief concern that there could be an attack from ice is ice it's K or other terror groups. That they were tracking intelligence on in recent days. And David they've been tracking that I. Seems certain for about a week or more and these were very very serious threats that pentagon. Was concerned about a suicide vest and a suicide. Vehicle. Both were major concerns they say this was a complex attack. And that generally means there was a suicide vests or might have been another one. And gunfire after that we are not certain at this point whether the gunfire where's people firing at the suicide bomber before they detonated. Or it was just a general gun fight and there were others from crisis in that crowd but as you said David 6000. US forces there army Marine Corps are all bear trying to help American citizens and Afghan allies. Get out of Afghanistan get out of Kabul we've seen those very heartwarming videos of the Marines and soldiers talking to. Our family's holding up children. Passing children over razor wire and taking care of them. I smiles on their faces giving giving water to young. Afghan. Boys and girls. It it is a tragic situation it is one that as late as this morning about two hours. Before this bomb blast. The State Department the ambassador was saying there isn't an imminent attack there isn't imminent attack they warned people get away from the airport last night. They were tracking this intelligence not able to stop it but surely those alert saved some lives anyway David. And mark that this is impossible question to answer but it is the obvious question at this point out as this administration continued this mission. With just days left and now of these heinous attacks playing out one. After the other and as we know that August 31 deadline is already to stays away and it takes in. An amount of time obviously. To get the military out by that deadline as well this makes moving forward. Very delicate very dangerous and extremely complicated. It and I think they're going to tell everyone to stay away from the airport for now for sure. The only way I can see this happening and obviously they will prioritize American citizens and green card holders. But to have some sort of meeting point. And perhaps somehow pick them up whether that's in helicopters we've seen three missions in the last week with helicopters picking up people. I stranded in the city. But for now that airport is not going there are have anyone going through any of these main gates are obviously complicates this mission. But the president has been firm on that August 31 deadline. And they probably are moving that up. Martha Raddatz in panel our thanks to both the view who have been with me every step of the way on this story and if and when we hear from president Biden on this or the Biden administration. Their reaction to the news on the ground that we have now lost a number of US service members killed at Kabul airport in this attack. Confirmed by the Pentagon once we hear from the president. Or any sort of strong language from the White House their reaction and how we move forward with this mission in Afghanistan we will bring it to you. In the meantime our coverage continues on ABC news live abcnews.com. And of course I'll be back with the entire team. For special edition of world news tonight. Steve today. This has been a special report from ABC.

