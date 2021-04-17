By The Numbers: China’s economic boom

More
China reports record growth over the past year since the pandemic began, but signs point to a potential slowdown.
1:17 | 04/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By The Numbers: China’s economic boom

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"China reports record growth over the past year since the pandemic began, but signs point to a potential slowdown.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77128697","title":"By The Numbers: China’s economic boom","url":"/International/video/numbers-chinas-economic-boom-77128697"}