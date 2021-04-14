Officer Evans honored, the Kumbh Mela and BLM protests: World in Photos, April 14

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 04/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer Evans honored, the Kumbh Mela and BLM protests: World in Photos, April 14
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77073491","title":"Officer Evans honored, the Kumbh Mela and BLM protests: World in Photos, April 14","url":"/International/video/officer-evans-honored-kumbh-mela-blm-protests-world-77073491"}