Transcript for Officials warn that glacier in Alps is breaking apart quickly

And guys we're gonna move overseas to France where residents are experiencing climate change and railways officials there have closed roads it evacuated homes. Because of a glacier experts say is set to collapse. On Mott block one of the highest peaks in Europe so our Mikki K as a right there with the latest Nike. Good morning Kimberly the whole of the gag reels committee which is well the her eyes platforms. In Western Europe. An altitude of 3842. Means that's around. 121000 feats of the is incredibly thin up here. Behind me you can see these badly blown shouldn't. If you go far enough in the direction behind me you'll get some time now with it this way while I'm here a little community itself. Is Switzerland. And then a goal and absolutely cracking view here all of mobile. Itself which is doing an economic clout of the moment would be very lucky today the cloud was on the top of the agreed committee. To begin with but it's just clip and the views are sensational however. As a very serious reason for so why I'm up here today. Over the others saw it of the body bones onto the Italian mountain range there's a glass cynical but I'm concerned. Glassy I'm not is under threat of collapse. I've been speaking with scientists over the last couple of days and skiers he and the prognosis isn't good. The threat of the palm prints look less and its collapse is very real. Scientists. More entry not with cameras every day they couldn gulf. Could be proud conservative village loads of the ordinary vehicles allowed in suit. And out of the village. Mystical specific permissions who's been a diversion set up around bats. And then more ruled lead. Because the conference a glass here is under threat of collapse due to climate change chutes of the global warming of the Waltz of holds it onto the mountain. Those more broadly bigger issues via the medical ass which is. And many agree not direction by a couple of miles that's France's biggest classes the second biggest last year in the Alps. Got us rescinded massively over the last 100 it is. I was down there in the so mobile. Like climbing up when she purchased from a hundred years ago. Purses now where you have to descends 700 fields of the glassy. Today. To sense of and into fields of the glass just. But under his duty to step onto the glass. The retraction has been absolutely phenomenal it also speaks of the scientists and they say that there's a huge permafrost melts. Apia on what that means is is that in the month the bull goes. It's now loom no longer safe to climb mountains like mold cycle which is here that's the third biggest mountain in Western Europe. But guards are now saying that clients look. Come in May to June and July because it's just it's too warm in August and if it's true bull that's going up. Means that this potential problem launching an means that hopeful that the security risk in the risk of things happening is definitely much great to. So overrule. Climate change from the idea of the club course has been this long term effects when you come to the French Alps in the Italian Alps on the Swiss Alps he speak to the guards in the sciences. But now seeing a difference OB it is not a case actively back to New York. Think you might he very fascinating there.

