Olympian calls conditions in isolation ‘inhuman’ after positive COVID test

ABC News’ James Longman speaks with an Olympic hopeful forced out of competition after testing positive in Tokyo, one of at least 198 positive cases so far in the Olympic bubble.
7:11 | 07/30/21

