Transcript for Opposition leader says he would consider granting Maduro amnesty if he cedes power

And for more on that we're gonna bring in Shannon O'Neil she's a senior fellow at the council on foreign relations she specializes in Latin America studies Shannon. Thank you for being with us can we talk about the big picture here what exactly does this mean and where do we go from here. Well right now we're seeing a showdown in Venezuela we have that person he's been president for the last six years Nicholas mend Toto who is de facto in control of the government. And the head of the congress a one Y know who is saying that he's not a legitimate president of the elections last year were ridge. And that he should be the president tell they can hold new elections and so far the United States and most of them as well as neighbors have sided with the head of the congress but. My bureau has the support of the military and de facto control so that's where we are today. OK and not to sound callous or insensitive or uninformed what. Why should should Americans care about what's happening down and in Venezuela. Who Venezuela is a big country in our hemisphere there's thirty million people it's got the largest oil reserves in the world bigger than Saudi Arabia. There's many ties with the United States in and the rest of the region. And one of the big things that's happened at the last five years is people fleeing this country as the economy collapses so. Three million venezuelans have left the country they're pouring into the Columbia Brazil. Argentina auntie Elaine but also into the United States are there is a human tragedy that's happening here that should matter for the United States. Not you've got two people laying claim to the presidency there's Nicholas Montero who is who has the support of the military at least right now but then there's the opposition leader one guy go. Where did the Venezuelan people as you understand that fall on which side they take as to who is their president. You know right now we've seen protests come in around one why don't you see people turn out for him so there's definitely a popular support. I'm but venezuelans are also exhausted they've had many years without food without access to health care without access to. Basic goods and there are also scared to we've seen protests in the past couple years ago when people came out against my daughter where many people are killed so. Well I do think many venezuelans would like to see it changing government polls show Nicholas Madieu I'm not popular. He still controlled at least of the moment almost all of the gun so that's where we are today. Shannon O'Neil senior fellow at the council on foreign relations making us smarter on everything that's happening. In Venezuela Shannon thank you for being with us today.

