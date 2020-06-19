Oriel College wants to remove statue of colonialist Cecil Rhodes

More
Cecil Rhodes served as prime minister of Cape Colony, in present-day South Africa, from 1890 to 1896.
1:36 | 06/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oriel College wants to remove statue of colonialist Cecil Rhodes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"Cecil Rhodes served as prime minister of Cape Colony, in present-day South Africa, from 1890 to 1896.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71335750","title":"Oriel College wants to remove statue of colonialist Cecil Rhodes","url":"/International/video/oriel-college-remove-statue-colonialist-cecil-rhodes-71335750"}