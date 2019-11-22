Transcript for Otto Warmbier’s parents hope to go to DMZ, look ‘evil’ in the eye

And we're gonna go and visit differently. I'm hoping to visit the DNC. And say hello. I'm not a I hate you. I hate you Thelma. Thank you can't hurt me anymore though I'm coming out the view I want to look he went high and the evil. And say that and no that is good people we will win. We have to believe we can win now we cannot get we can't give them a pass we have to fight. With all of our power. Indeed in mind mission would be too old North Korea responsible. To discover. The recovery and discover there path around the world. And and we feel that if you force North Korea to engage. The world from a legal standpoint then they will ultimately have to have dialogue they're not to come in have to with. Any other way.

