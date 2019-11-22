-
Now Playing: Trump denies paying Otto Warmbier's medical bills
-
Now Playing: North Korea reportedly demanded $2 million to pay for Otto Warmbier's medical care
-
Now Playing: Otto Warmbier’s parents hope to go to DMZ, look ‘evil’ in the eye
-
Now Playing: Israeli prime minister indicted, faces bribery and fraud charges
-
Now Playing: Natalee Holloway’s mom returns to Aruba 15 years after daughter’s disappearance
-
Now Playing: American couple claims they’re being held hostage in Mexican hospital
-
Now Playing: Passenger jet seen spewing fire after takeoff
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
-
Now Playing: Philippine Airlines' Boeing jet reports engine failure
-
Now Playing: What it was like driving Joran van der Sloot to the Peru-Chile border
-
Now Playing: Impeachment hearings, an elephant handshake, and the Pope: World in Photos Nov. 21
-
Now Playing: Holiday festivities light up Britain's Royal Botanical Gardens
-
Now Playing: Vatican welcomes 85-foot Christmas tree
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
-
Now Playing: Prince Andrew steps back from public duties
-
Now Playing: Prince Andrew steps down from royal duties
-
Now Playing: Australian fields engulfed by sea of fire
-
Now Playing: Prince Andrew takes break from royal duties amid Epstein scandal
-
Now Playing: Prince Andrew to step back from public duties due to association with Jeffrey Epstein
-
Now Playing: Sondland testifies, goose roundup, lightning strike: World in Photos, Nov. 20, 2019