Transcript for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine rolls out in UK

Meanwhile there's a new hope that another vaccine could help speed up. This fight against the virus the UK administer the first doses of Oxford university and AstraZeneca is vaccine this morning at select hospitals. And plans to launch hundreds more vaccination sites this week. And the UK has seen more than 50000 new cases a day for the past six days in prime minister Boris Johnson says more locked down restrictions. Are likely in the coming weeks foreign correspondent Maggie really joins me now from London with more on this. Maggie good morning what's beyond the latest on the new vaccine there and how are people reacting tip. Hey Dan good morning I there is. So much hope hanging on this vaccine like you say we are seeing. New record numbers here in the UK not what we want is he going into 20/20 one but health officials are calling this new vaccine from Oxford AstraZeneca they're calling it a pivotal moment in the fight against rotavirus that we just saw. The first people getting this vaccine outside of trials this morning it was a 82 you'll look but year old man who Sunday out of the city told reporters he says get this vaccine it means everything to me is a way to get back to normal life and I think that's overall feeling right now and that that does that he received as one of about half a million doses we have today in the UK we are expecting more by the end of the week so get so much hope. But we also cautioned this is gonna happen slowly in the first few days are monitoring it closely to make sure there's no adverse reactions of the vaccine and we're also expecting there to be problems with more production and distribution so well we have these huge goals of tens of millions of doses being given out in the next couple of months. The experts here do cautioned I and it's gonna take time so there's so much hope but all that hope still some instills a long way away. Yet does no one of the big things that this vaccine vs some of the others is that it does not to be kept at such low temperatures. Overall had of these vaccines compare against one another. Yet and that's the big bottoming this vaccine to dating Paula just a game changer those other two want to talk about a lot Pfizer and again either both thing you straight now in this State's. They require that all took cold storage but this one from Oxford it doesn't need to be. Super cold like the other ones it's also less expensive. So many experts are saying not only will that help with math vaccinations in countries like here in the UK it's also going to help countries that don't have a robust infrastructure and their medical systems in Oxford. Party promised hundreds of millions of doses to be delivered a cost of low and middle income countries so. Pretty people are helping hoping that this could be the war roles of vaccine this good really help. Green down case numbers around the globe which again is what we need to battle the virus and then work if only. Rich countries are able to eradicate the virus needs to be eradicated all over the globe so experts really stadium rent and today's vaccines cannot be overstated. And prime minister Boris Johnson is warning of stricter lock downs. Because of rising cases is that because of this new war contagious. Variant of the virus or is something else driving the search. Today experts can't think for sure just yet it think it's a combination of both the new variants and also. But people and fatigue you mentioned that to have some of those parties that were happening in Miami Ross is igniting Europe there's a huge rainbow of 4500. People in France that was cut down on New Year's Eve. Other than other forty hour raise in Spain that police broke up so we are seeing these huge party that could be fueling. Some of the outlet. But we look at the numbers that are coming out Diana experts say it's more than just of people they do really blame these new variants here in the UK we're seeing record numbers hospitals are saying that they think more people with cold but in their hospitals now than during the peak back in April so things are worse right now. The only first encounter this virus. It's also a lot of concerns about that new strain and South Africa is well they fear that could be worsening in the one here in the UK so. People and experts are very very concerned about these new variants and it not only here in the UK and South Africa and let you know that very thing you can hasn't picked up in multiple states in the US as well so. As we have this sort of hope at the end of the tunnel the vaccines are here Diane rejoicing but we also have this fear that you know we still have to battle against new variants and a still use things like social distancing amassed way that we're sort of keep my state. Until that vaccine roll out the as full as of man we need patient's right now Maggie really in London thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.