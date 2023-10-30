Palestinian filmmaker, influencer talks about the difficulties of life inside Gaza

Palestinian filmmaker and European Union Ambassador of Good Will Bisan Owda gives a first-hand look at what life is like in Gaza right now.

October 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live