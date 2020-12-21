Panda attacks snowman filled with treats

More
Giant panda Ru Yi shows no mercy when it comes to carrot treats.
0:54 | 12/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Panda attacks snowman filled with treats
I. I'm. Oh. I'm. Or. And I. I. It. And I. When do. Good.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"Giant panda Ru Yi shows no mercy when it comes to carrot treats.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74848907","title":"Panda attacks snowman filled with treats","url":"/International/video/panda-attacks-snowman-filled-treats-74848907"}