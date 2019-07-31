Panda enjoys personalized birthday cake

More
Ru Yi made a mess of his cake to the delight of Moscow Zoo visitors.
1:34 | 07/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Panda enjoys personalized birthday cake
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:34","description":"Ru Yi made a mess of his cake to the delight of Moscow Zoo visitors.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64687670","title":"Panda enjoys personalized birthday cake","url":"/International/video/panda-enjoys-personalized-birthday-cake-64687670"}