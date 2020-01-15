Panda plays in powder

More
A giant panda takes a tumble as it enjoys playing with an old Christmas tree in the snow at Moscow Zoo.
3:00 | 01/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Panda plays in powder
We didn't have them. Including an opinion from. Yeah. We'll. We'll. Think that the what. But what. Then my little it up on that. Not just me. The thing. Aliens. Its distance from it before. Group are. We're in any of the others discuss death.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"A giant panda takes a tumble as it enjoys playing with an old Christmas tree in the snow at Moscow Zoo.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68294281","title":"Panda plays in powder","url":"/International/video/panda-plays-powder-68294281"}