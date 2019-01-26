Pandas play as the Lunar New Year nears

More
A six-month-old panda cub learning some new skills from her mother play around in their home at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park.
0:55 | 01/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pandas play as the Lunar New Year nears
Yeah in. London home. And and I'm. Yeah. True. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60645236,"title":"Pandas play as the Lunar New Year nears","duration":"0:55","description":"A six-month-old panda cub learning some new skills from her mother play around in their home at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park.","url":"/International/video/pandas-play-lunar-year-nears-60645236","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.