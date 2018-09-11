A path of destruction as severe rain and wind sweep across France

Flooding from heavy rain and high winds in France raised the level of the Vidourle River near Villetelle and damaged the roof of a discount store in the Montpellier suburb of Le Cres.
0:20 | 11/09/18

