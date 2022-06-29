Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite China's warnings

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of a Congressional delegation landed at Taipei Songshan Airport in the Taiwanese capital at just after 10:40 p.m. local time.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live