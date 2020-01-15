Philippines braces for major volcanic eruption

Taal Volcano has been spewing ash for days, raising serious health concerns for those south of Manila.
0:37 | 01/15/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Philippines braces for major volcanic eruption
People in the Philippines are bracing for a major volcanic eruption at any time the volcano has been spewing ash for days raising serious health concerns south of Manila. Our Bob Woodruff is there and says people are growing more nervous by the hour. Tens of thousands of people. Have fled their homes that round is still rumbling there is absolute fear that there could be another massive eruption any time a bigger and more. Powerful one. About fifty doubt that people have evacuated scientists say the eruption could spew rocks and magma. And trigger a tsunami from the lake where the volcano sits.

