Pinwheel memorial offers space to grieve for COVID victims

A makeshift memorial comprised of thousands of pinwheels has sprung up in Sao Pauolo, Brazil, seeking to give the families of COVID-19 victims who were unable to hold funerals a space to grieve.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live