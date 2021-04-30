The president of the Public Health Foundation of India, Dr. Srinath Reddy, discusses India’s alarming uptick in COVID cases.

The “Quantico” star set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia that will provide COVID-19 relief.

India healthcare system on the brink of collapse as COVID crisis worsens

As the country surpasses 200,000 people dead from coronavirus and battles a crippling oxygen shortage, other countries are stepping in to send supplies and ventilators to help.