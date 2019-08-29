Playful duck returns boy's lost sandal

More
After a brief standoff, this little boy in the Philippines managed to get his lost sandal back from a very playful duck.
1:01 | 08/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Playful duck returns boy's lost sandal
But it and and get it can't. We had who. Wouldn't it. And hit and it yeah. And hit it yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"After a brief standoff, this little boy in the Philippines managed to get his lost sandal back from a very playful duck.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65258240","title":"Playful duck returns boy's lost sandal","url":"/International/video/playful-duck-returns-boys-lost-sandal-65258240"}