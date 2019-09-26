Poisonous stargazer fish camouflages itself in sand

More
A free diver spotted the fish lurking under the sand in Port Phillip Bay in Australia.
0:49 | 09/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Poisonous stargazer fish camouflages itself in sand
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"A free diver spotted the fish lurking under the sand in Port Phillip Bay in Australia. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65885498","title":"Poisonous stargazer fish camouflages itself in sand","url":"/International/video/poisonous-stargazer-fish-camouflages-sand-65885498"}