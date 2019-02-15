Polar bear cub gets her first checkup

Berlin Zoo's adorable 11-week-old polar bear cub gets her first checkup by veterinarians, who say she's "a perky, strong girl."
1:11 | 02/15/19

Polar bear cub gets her first checkup

