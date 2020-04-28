Polar bear plays volleyball

A polar bear at a St. Petersburg zoo is keeping herself entertained during the coronavirus quarantine by playing volleyball with zoo employees.
1:24 | 04/28/20

Yeah. Or. Okay. Oh.

