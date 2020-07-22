Polar bears could be extinct by 2100 amid warming

More
Scientists noted that "moderate emissions mitigation" could prolong their projected life-expectancy for a time, but it won't keep some populations from reaching extinction by the end of the century.
0:18 | 07/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Polar bears could be extinct by 2100 amid warming

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Scientists noted that \"moderate emissions mitigation\" could prolong their projected life-expectancy for a time, but it won't keep some populations from reaching extinction by the end of the century.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71920603","title":"Polar bears could be extinct by 2100 amid warming","url":"/International/video/polar-bears-extinct-2100-amid-warming-71920603"}